Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 19 (ANI): In a significant breakthrough against narco-terrorism, the Punjab Police on Friday busted a drug trafficking network, arrested two drug smugglers, and recovered 4 kilograms of heroin from their possession.

The official stated that the recovery was the result of a meticulously planned, two-month-long source-based operation.

According to the Sri Muktsar Sahib Police, the accused were apprehended following sustained surveillance and intelligence inputs. A case has been registered, and further investigations are underway to trace the whole network, including both backward and forward linkages involved in the supply chain.

In a post on X, Punjab Police reiterated its commitment to eradicating narco-terrorism and said, "Punjab Police remains steadfast in its commitment to dismantling drug syndicates and ensuring a safer, drug-free Punjab."

A day earlier in a similar case, the Amritsar Commissionerate Police had busted two drug cartels, arresting six traffickers, including two women, and recovering 9.066 kg of heroin.

The operation is part of Punjab's ongoing drive to make the state drug-free under the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav said.

The arrested persons have been identified as Honey (18), Parmdeep Singh alias Paras (18), Harwinder Singh alias Hinda (19), Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi (25), Jasbir Kaur (40), and Kulwinder Kaur (54). This development comes just a day after police arrested Yasin Mohammed, an operative of Moga-based trafficker Jagpreet Singh alias Jagga, and recovered 7.1 kg of heroin from his possession.

DGP Yadav said that preliminary investigation revealed that foreign-based gangster Harpreet alias Happy Jatt of Jandiala Guru had direct links with Pakistan-based smugglers and was running the network using social media platforms.

Two FIRs have been registered at Police Station Chheharta in Amritsar, and efforts are underway to trace the broader cross-border connections. Further investigations are ongoing. (ANI)

