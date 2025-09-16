Chandigarh, September 16: In a major operation against the theft of critical 5G telecom infrastructure, the Punjab Police arrested 61 people and registered 95 FIRs across the state, thwarting attempts to disrupt essential communication services of Bharti Airtel Limited. Following repeated incidents of theft, Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, ordered the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under DIG Rajpal Sandhu. Working in close coordination with district police units, the SIT has not only apprehended suspects but also recovered a significant quantity of stolen equipment.

DIG Sandhu revealed that the thieves had primarily targeted high-value GUC1 Cards, which are vital components for the transmission of 4G and 5G signals. "Each theft was carried out in less than two minutes, after which the culprits fled with the equipment," he said. Police officials said a mix of technical surveillance and human intelligence was used to bust the networks behind these thefts. Investigations are underway to establish both forward and backward linkages and to determine whether insider involvement was part of the crime syndicate. Multi-State Robbery Gang Busted: Delhi Police Arrests 4 for Mobile Tower Equipment Theft, Seizes RRUs Worth INR 48 Lakh.

The police have issued a stern warning to anti-social elements to desist from such activities or face strict legal consequences. Dedicated crack teams have been set up in various districts, and more arrests are expected as the probe continues. Meanwhile, the Border Security Force apprehended four people and recovered a pistol with drug money and a drone with heroin in three separate operations along the Punjab border.

On Sunday night, acting on specific input, the BSF troops placed an ambush in a suspected area between the villages Palla Megha and Kilche of Ferozepur, and subsequently apprehended one person with the recovery of one pistol with three live rounds, 45 gms of narcotics, Rs 19,480 Indian currency, one mobile and one bike from his possession. The delinquent is a resident of the village Kamlewala, Ferozepur, said the BSF in a press release. Spycam Row: Ashok Gehlot Hits Out at Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani Over Installing Extra Cameras, Calls It a ‘Crime’.

On the Amritsar border, while tracking a drone movement, BSF troops apprehended three suspects from an area adjacent to the village of Mode. In the morning hours on Monday, the BSF troops on duty at the Amritsar border recovered a one DJI Mavic three Classic drone along with a one packet of heroin (Gross Weight- 576 Grams) from a farming field of the village of Nesta.

