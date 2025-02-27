Chandigarh, Feb 27 (PTI) Punjab Police, with the help of the local administration, on Thursday demolished illegally constructed houses of two drug peddlers in Patiala and Rupnagar districts, an official said.

The operation was carried out as part of the state government's ongoing action against the drug menace.

In Patiala, police teams, under the leadership of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Patiala, took stern action against a notorious and habitual drug smuggler identified as Rinky, a resident of Rodi Kut Mohalla in Patiala.

The notorious drug smuggler Rinky has been facing at least 10 FIRs, registered between 2016 and 2024, under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

SSP Dr Nanak Singh said the house of the drug peddler, which was an illegal construction, was demolished by Patiala Police as per the demolition orders issued by the district administration.

"The police are committed to taking stern action against drug smugglers, and such strict actions will continue to be taken in the future against serial drug offenders," he said.

In Rupnagar, police and administration demolished the illegally constructed house of drug smugglers identified as Salim Mohammad and his wife Asha.

Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain and SSP Rupnagar Gulneet Singh Khurana said that following the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, a campaign was launched against drug smugglers in Rupnagar.

The SSP stated that both the husband and wife, residents of village Sadabrat in Rupnagar, are habitual drug peddlers and have been facing three criminal cases each under the NDPS Act.

Both are involved in the drug business, and in these cases, ganja and narcotic powder were recovered from the couple.

SSP Khurana further added that the accused couple had constructed an illegal house using drug money, which was demolished by the Municipal Council, Rupnagar, with the help of the police.

