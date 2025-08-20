Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], August 20 (ANI): The Punjab Police has launched a statewide investigation into complaints of unauthorised camps allegedly collecting personal data of citizens under the pretext of enrolling them in government schemes. Inquiry teams have been constituted across all districts to probe the matter.

According to reports received by the police, these camps are being organised by individuals or groups without any official authorisation, during which sensitive personal details, including Aadhaar information, are being collected. Officials fear that such practices expose citizens to the risk of data theft, identity misuse, and bank fraud. In some cases, forms were reportedly being filled out at the camps, raising further suspicion of fraudulent intent.

District police authorities have directed the inquiry teams to conduct thorough on-ground investigations, which include visiting the sites where the camps were allegedly organised, identifying the persons behind them, and recording statements of the complainants and other concerned individuals. Officials have been instructed to ensure that the inquiries are carried out strictly in accordance with the law.

A Punjab Police spokesperson, while confirming the investigations, issued a strong advisory to citizens. "People are requested not to share their personal data, including Aadhaar numbers and other identity documents, with unauthorised persons. Such practices can lead to misuse of personal information and financial fraud," the spokesperson said.

The official further highlighted that the Punjab Government has already put in place secure and authorised mechanisms to provide citizens access to welfare schemes. Citizens have been urged to utilise Government Suvidha Centres, which are equipped to handle all enrolments and service requests for government schemes in a transparent and secure manner. At these centres, beneficiary cards and scheme-related documents are issued only after proper identity authentication through official databases, ensuring the protection of personal data.

The spokesperson reiterated that the government's priority is to safeguard citizens' interests and protect them from fraudulent activities. The police have also assured that strict action will be taken against those found guilty of organising such unauthorised data collection camps. (ANI)

