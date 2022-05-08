Mohali (Punjab) [India], May 8 (ANI): Punjab Police on Saturday sought non-bailable warrant against Bharatiya Janata Party leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga from a local court.

Punjab police said an application for issuance of arrest warrant against accused Tejinderpal Singh Bagga has been filed. There is no stay regarding the arrest of accused Tejinderpal Singh Bagga in the present FIR nor any anticipatory bail application moved by the accused. He has further got recorded that one Habeas Corpus petition filed by State of Punjab is pending before the High Court for May 10, which is also connected with the present FIR.

Also Read | Tajinder Bagga Row: Protest and Political Slugfest After BJP Leader's Arrest, Now He Faces Non-Bailable Warrant.

"In view of the contents of the application, which are also supported by notices under Section 41-A CrPC issued to the accused by Investigating Agency and in view of the fact that FIR at PS State Crime, Mohali has already been registered against the accused.Furthermore, as accused is residing out of State that is Delhi and has failed to appear before the Investigating Agency despite the issuance of notices," said Punjab police.

"Additionally, investigating team also went to Delhi on May 6 to arrest the accused and the accused was arrested from his house and intimation qua his arrest was given to the father of the accused. Kuljinder Singh, DSP along with the police party went to policestation Janakpuri, New Delhi to give necessary intimation qua the arrest of the accused," said police.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Suspecting Her Character, Man Murders 70-Year-Old Wife, Later Attempts Suicide.

However, no DDR entry was made by the concerned police station. When police party was bringing accused, so as to be produced before the Court at Mohali, the police party was stopped by Kurukshetra Police and they took the police party to PS Thanesar Sadar. At about 2:30 pm, Parshant Gautam, IPS, Additional DCP-1, West New Delhi, came along with the police force and got released the accused forcibly and illegally. Dated May 6 PS Thanesar, Haryana it got recorded, police said.

"Therefore, keeping in view the contents of the application and the fact that sufficient opportunities have already been granted to the accused to join the investigation and despite the accused has failed to join the investigation. It is necessary in the interest of justice, to issue non-bailable warrants against accused Tejinder Pal Singh Bagga for May 23,2022, who is evading arrest, in order to facilitate the investigation," said Punjab Police.

Notably, Mohali court in Punjab on Saturday issued an arrest warrant against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga and instructed police to arrest him and produce him before the court.

Notably, Bagga reached his residence in Delhi on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday after he was detained by Punjab Police in the national capital yesterday. After this, he claimed that the Punjab police had barged into his home in large numbers and arrested him "as they do it with a terrorist".

Earlier in April, Bagga had claimed that the Punjab police officials reached his home while he was in Lucknow to arrest him without informing the Delhi police.

Bagga said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) registered an FIR based against him on the basis of a "trimmed" video from his remarks on a television show where he had sought an apology from Kejriwal for his speech on the exodus of Kashmiri pandits in the Delhi Assembly in March.

Bagga also slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for "illegally" detaining him and said that his detention is an attempt to give a message that whosoever speaks against the AAP supremo would be termed the "biggest terrorist" and not spared.

Meanwhile, BJP workers protested outside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence over the arrest of Bagga. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)