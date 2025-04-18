Amritsar (Punjab) [India], April 18 (ANI): Amritsar Rural Police has recovered a hand grenade, 183 grams of heroin, along with arms and ammunition during an ongoing investigation in a narco-terror case linked to the USA-based gangster Happy Passian, an official statement said on Friday.

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav stated that the recovery was made based on the disclosure of Baljinder Singh, one of the two accused who was arrested in an FIR dated 11/04/2025, registered at Police Station Ramdas under the Arms Act and the NDPS Act, according to an official release.

Also Read | ‘His Life Epitomises Courage and Selfless Service’: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur, 9th Sikh Guru, on His Birth Anniversary.

The police had earlier recovered a Glock pistol and 523 grams of heroin, following the disclosure of the co-accused Palwinder Singh aka Pala, who had attempted to fire at the police team and sustained injuries in the retaliatory action, he said.

The total seizure in the case includes a hand grenade, 606 grams of heroin and two pistols with magazines and live cartridges.

Also Read | Satellite-Based Tolling System Not Set for Nationwide Implementation From May 1, Says Government.

The preliminary investigations have revealed that both the accused were in direct contact with Happy Passian, acted on his directions after his return from Armenia and were planning targeted attacks in Punjab, the top cop said.

Earlier, officials stated that Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann had instructed the Commissioners of Police, Deputy Commissioners, and Senior Superintendents of Police to make Punjab a drug-free state. The Punjab government has also constituted a 5-member Cabinet Sub-Committee led by Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema to monitor the war against drugs.

Meanwhile, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) arrested Harpreet Singh also known as Happy Passia, in the US on Friday.

The FBI said that Harpreet Singh is linked to two international terrorist groups and entered the US illegally. According to the FBI, he used burner phones to evade capture.

In a post shared on X, FBI Sacramento stated, "Today, Harpreet Singh, an alleged terrorist responsible for terror attacks in Punjab, India, was arrested by the FBI and ERO in Sacramento. Linked to two international terrorist groups, he entered the U.S. illegally and used burner phones to evade capture."

On March 23, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) chargesheeted four terror operatives of the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terrorist organisation in the 2024 Chandigarh grenade attack case. The chargesheeted accused include Pakistan-based Designated Individual Terrorist Harwinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda, and US-based Harpreet Singh alias Happy Passia. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)