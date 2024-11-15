Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], November 15 (ANI): Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Thursday inaugurated the new Anti-Narcotics Task Force's (ANTF) Support Services Unit (SSU) at the ANTF Headquarters.

The DGP Punjab was accompanied by Special DGP ANTF Kuldeep Singh, Special DGP Internal Security RN Dhoke, ADGP ANTF Nilabh Kishore and ADGP Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) Promod Ban.

"Equipped with cutting-edge technology and advanced intelligence capabilities, #ANTF is now better prepared than ever to safeguard #Punjab's future from the grip of narcotics. This specialised unit is focused on analysing drug-related data, communications, financial transactions, and trafficking profiles, significantly strengthening ANTF's capacity to combat the drug menace with precision and effectiveness," informed DGP Gaurav Yadav in a post on X.

The development came a few months after the DGP Punjab inaugurated the ANTF's Intelligence and Technical Unit (SITU) established with the cost of Rs 11 crore, which is equipped with advanced software systems tailored for the meticulous analysis of drug-related data, communication, social media engagements, financial transactions, and the detailed profiling of drug traffickers.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said that the Support Services Unit, established with a cost of Rs 1.28 crore, features state-of-the-art facilities, including upgraded office spaces and modern infrastructure. The unit is strategically designed to support the ANTF's operational efficiency and strengthen its ability to combat drug trafficking in the state, he added.

"Pertinently, in April, this year, Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann allocated a budget of Rs 14.6 crores to augment the ANTF's capabilities, of which, nearly Rs 11 crores had been earmarked for upgrading the ANTF's technical infrastructure, while Rs 3 crores was meant to improve its physical infrastructure," the release read. (ANI)

