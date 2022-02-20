Kharar (Punjab) [India], February 20 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Sunday offered prayers at Gurudwara Sri Katalgarh Sahib in Kharar ahead of polling and said that his government has made all efforts to do the most in the short span of time he got and rest is the will of the people.

Notably, Channi is contesting from Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur constituencies today.

Also Read | Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates: Voting Begins in 59 Constituencies of Uttar Pradesh, All 117 Seats In Punjab.

Speaking to the reporters here, the Chief Minister said, "I have come to pray for the well-being of everyone and Punjab. The leadership was of the party during the campaign. It'll now be the will of the almighty and people, we've made all efforts."

After weeks of high voltage poll campaigning for Punjab Assembly elections, over 2.14 crore voters of the state will decide the fate of 1304 candidates in the fray from 117 constituencies on Sunday.

Also Read | Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Register FIR Against Arvind Kejriwal for Violating Model Code of Conduct, Chief Electoral Officer Tells Mohali Police.

Polling began across 117 seats in the state at 7 am today.

The counting of the votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)