Chandigarh, Sep 20 (PTI) Punjab recorded 37 fresh Covid cases, taking the infection tally to 6,01,323 on Monday, while no new fatality was reported in the state, according to a medical bulletin.

However, the death toll reached 16,499 as 31 fatalities were added on account of reconciliation of data, it said.

Of the fresh cases, Bathinda reported nine cases, followed by five cases each in Jalandhar and Pathankot, among others.

There are 307 active cases in the state, while 43 more people have recovered from the infection, taking the total recoveries to 5,84,517.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh reported seven fresh Covid cases, pushing the total count to 65,188.

The death toll in the UT remained at 818 as no Covid-related fatality was reported in the city on Monday.

There are 41 active cases in the city, 64,329 people have recovered from the infection.

