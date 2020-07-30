Chandigarh, Jul 30 (PTI) Punjab reported 10 more COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, taking the toll to 370 as 511 new cases of the infection pushed the tally in the state to 15,456.

Four fatalities were reported in Ludhiana, three in Jalandhar and one death each was reported in Amritsar, Hoshiarpur and Patiala, a medical bulletin issued here said.

It added that one death reported in Patiala on Wednesday has been excluded from the tally as the sample did not test positive for the virus.

The death toll in the state stands at 370, the bulletin said.

Among fresh cases, 143 were reported in Ludhiana, followed by 73 in Ferozepur, 69 in Amritsar, 67 in Jalandhar, 24 in Faridkot, 18 in Mohali, 15 each in Sangrur and Tarn Taran, 14 each in Patiala and Bathinda, 13 in Kapurthala, 12 in Barnala, 10 each in Muktsar and Moga, five in Pathankot, four in Hoshiarpur, three in Fazilka and two in Gurdaspur, as per the bulletin.

Twenty policemen in Ludhiana, six in Sangrur, two in Mohali and one each in Amritsar, Fazilka and Muktsar and a BSF personnel in Amritsar are among the new cases.

A total of 296 more coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection. So far, 10,509 people have been cured.

There are 4,577 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of now, the bulletin said.

Ludhiana continued to top the COVID-19 tally in the state with 2,962 cases, followed by 2,225 in Jalandhar, 1,799 in Amritsar, 1,583 in Patiala, 1,033 in Sangrur, 817 in Mohali , 521 in Hoshiarpur, 497 in Gurdaspur, 408 in Ferozepur, 358 in Pathankot, 352 in Tarn Taran, 346 in Bathinda, 333 in Fatehgarh Sahib, 326 in Moga, 304 in SBS Nagar, 294 in Faridkot, 266 in Fazilka, 253 in Kapurthala, 245 in Rupnagar, 231 in Muktsar, 191 in Barnala and 112 in Mansa, it added.

Eighteen patients are critical and on ventilator support, while 135 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 5,72,067 samples have been taken for testing so far in the state, it said.

