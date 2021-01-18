Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], January 18 (ANI): Punjab reported 140 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 1,70,729, according to the state health department.

Furthermore, the COVID-19 death toll in Punjab reached 5,509 after it reported 7 deaths during the last 24 hours.

278 recoveries were also recorded in the state today, said the state health department.

The total number of recoveries till today in Punjab remains at 1,62,762 whereas the active number of cases stands at 2,458.

Meanwhile, India achieved a significant feat as the total number of COVID-19 recovered cases leapt over the active caseload by over one crore on Monday, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said.

The total number of recoveries has touched 1,02,11,342 while the active cases in the country stand at 2,08,012 today.

India reported 13,788 new COVID-19 cases and 145 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry on Monday. (ANI)

