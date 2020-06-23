Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], June 23 (ANI): Punjab has reported 162 fresh COVID-19 positive cases, taking the total cases to 4,397, said State Health Department.

The death toll in the State rises to 105 after four deaths were reported today, State Health Department informed.

With an increase of 14,933 new cases and 312 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 4,40,215 on Tuesday. (ANI)

