Chandigarh, Jul 4 (PTI) Punjab on Saturday reported five more fatalities due to COVID-19, taking the death toll to 162 while 172 fresh cases pushed the tally to 6,109 in the state, according to a medical bulletin.

Two deaths were reported in Moga and one each in Mohali, Hoshiarpur and Amritsar, the bulletin said.

Among the new cases, 61 were reported in Jalandhar, one of the districts worst hit by the coronavirus pandemic, followed by 46 in Ludhiana; 16 in Sangrur; nine in Amritsar; six in Bathinda; five each in Barnala, Ferozepur and Mohali; three each in Patiala and Kapurthala; two each in Moga, Gurdaspur and Pathankot and one each in Tarn Taran, Hoshiarpur, SBS Nagar, Fatehgarh Sahib, Rupnagar, Fazilka, and Mansa.

Of them, 16 people had a recent travel history to other states.

Forty novel coronavirus patients were discharged from various hospitals after they recovered from the infection. A total of 4,306 people have been cured of the infection so far, according to the bulletin.

There are 1,641 active COVID-19 cases in the state, as of now, it said.

Ludhiana on Saturday topped the COVID-19 tally in the state by surpassing Amritsar.

The virus count in Ludhiana has reached 1,017, followed by 947 in Amritsar, 834 in Jalandhar, 527 in Sangrur, 354 in Patiala, 286 in Mohali, 242 in Gurdaspur, 224 in Pathankot, 206 in Tarn Taran, 186 in Hoshiarpur, 148 in SBS Nagar, 133 in Muktsar, 122 in Fatehgarh Sahib, 116 in Moga, 114 in Rupnagar, 111 in Faridkot, 109 in Kapurthala, 107 in Ferozepur, 106 in Bathinda, 102 in Fazilka, 69 in Barnala and 49 in Mansa, according to the bulletin.

Three patients are critical and on ventilator support, while 28 are on oxygen support, it said.

A total of 3,31,585 samples have been taken so far for testing, according to the medical bulletin. PTI CHS VSD

