Chandigarh, Dec 9 (PTI) One more Covid-related death was reported in Punjab on Thursday while 62 fresh cases took the infection tally to 6,03,638, according to a medical bulletin.

The sole death reported on Thursday was from Ludhiana. This took the overall toll to 16,616, also including one death case which was not reported earlier, said the bulletin.

Among fresh cases, Ferozepur reported 30 cases, followed by 12 in Mohali and five each in Hoshiarpur and Patiala.

The number of active cases stood at 378.

Meanwhile, 31 more people recovered from the infection, taking the total number to 5,86,644, according to the bulletin.

The Union Territory of Chandigarh reported four COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, official said that during the reconciliation of data by the health department, 256 deaths which were not reported earlier have been added to the toll figure. With this, the overall fatality in Chandigarh now stands at 1,076.

Out of the 256 deaths, 159 were part of the Covid-positive cases and the same has been reduced from the cumulative discharge figure and remaining 97 deaths have been included in cumulative positive cases, according to the medical bulletin.

The total count stood at 65,616 while the number of people recovered is 64,477, it further said.

