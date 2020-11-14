Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], November 13 (ANI): A total of 738 new COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths due to the disease were reported in Punjab on Friday.

According to the state government, the total cases due to the disease has risen to 1,40,605 including 1,30,406 discharges and 4,428 deaths. The active cases stand at 5,771

With 44,878 new COVID-19 infections reported in the last 24 hours, India's total count of cases has gone up to 87,28,795. (ANI)

