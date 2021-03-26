Chandigarh, Mar 26 (PTI) Punjab reported the highest single-day spike of 3,176 COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the tally to 2,26,059, while 59 more people died due to the infection.

The state had seen this year's maximum single-day spike of 2,700 infections on Thursday. It had recorded the highest single-day rise of 2,896 cases on September 17 last year.

According to a medical bulletin, 59 fatalities in the state took the death toll to 6,576,

The number of active COVID-19 cases increased from 21,405 on Thursday to 22,652, it said.

Jalandhar reported a maximum of 494 cases, Mohali 409, Ludhiana 395, Amritsar 304, and Patiala 285, among districts, which witnessed new cases.

The districts which saw deaths included Jalandhar (14), Hoshiarpur (14) and Ludhiana (5).

A total of 1,816 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of those recovered to 1,96,831, the bulletin said.

There are 25 critical patients who are on ventilator support, while 304 are on oxygen support, it said.

A total of 57,82,674 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh reported 248 COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 25,604.

The death of four more persons took the toll to 372, according to the bulletin.

The number of active cases rose from 2,286 on Thursday to 2,392 on Friday, it said.

A total of 138 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the snumber of those recovered to 22,840, the bulletin said.

A total of 3,02,049 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 2,75,427 tested negative while reports of 279 samples were awaited, it said.

