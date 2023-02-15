Punjab [India], February 15 (ANI): The Shiromani Akali Dal on Tuesday expelled Karnail Singh Panjoli from the primary membership for a period of 6 years.

"S Karnail Singh Panjoli has been expelled from the primary membership of the Shiromani Akali Dal for a period of 6 years, the Shiromani Akali Dal party tweeted.

Also Read | Tata-Boeing Deal: PM Narendra Modi Dials Up US President Joe Biden, Both Leaders Hail Air India-Boeing Pact.

The decision to expel Panjoli, who is also a member of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, was taken during a meeting of SAD's disciplinary committee on February 13.

"Decision to this effect has been taken by the party's Disciplinary Committee headed by S Sikander Singh Maluka. The meeting was held at Maluka on Feb 13," the party tweeted.

Also Read | Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Visits Pauri, Launches Development Schemes.

Sikander Singh Maluka, chairman of the committee, said, "Panjoli was found guilty of indiscipline and indulging in anti-party activities in the past."(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)