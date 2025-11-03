Chandigarh [India], November 3 (ANI): The Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission has taken suo motu notice of the language allegedly used by Punjab Congress chief and Ludhiana MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring against former Union Home Minister and Dalit leader Buta Singh during an election rally in Tarn Taran in the wake of the ongoing by-election campaign.

Disclosing this here on Sunday, Commission Chairman Jasvir Singh Garhi said the matter came to the Commission's attention through social media, where a video of the Congress leader allegedly making caste-based and racial remarks against the late Buta Singh was circulated.

Also Read | Poonch: Soldier Killed in Accidental Fire in Jammu and Kashmir, Probe Underway.

Garhi said the Commission has sought a written reply from Amarinder Singh Raja Warring by November 6, while the Returning Officer of Tarn Taran has also been directed to submit a report on the incident by November 4.

He added that the Commission will take appropriate action after examining the responses and reports received in the matter.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Priyanka Gandhi Urges Focus on Jobs and Development in Bihar Rallies; Jabs at NDA's Governance in State (See Pics and Video).

Amarinder Singh Raja Warring has offered an unconditional apology for his alleged remarks.

In a post on X, he shared, "Deeply respectful of the late Sardar Buta Singh ji, who was like a father figure to me. I reiterate that I meant no disrespect to him. If my words caused any unintended hurt, I offer my sincerest and unconditional apologies."

The bypoll will be held on November 11, following the seat becoming vacant after AAP MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal passed away on June 27. The counting of votes for the bye-election is scheduled for November 14. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)