Pathankot (Punjab) [India], May 23 (ANI): A major disaster was averted after the security forces doused the fire around the school premises in Punjab's Pathankot during the early hours of Tuesday.

The incident happened in Pathankot around the Indian Heritage School and several lives and property were on the brink of fire.

"A major disaster averted at #IndianHeritageSchool, Pathankot through swift action of #GurjWarriors. Fast moving forest fire around school premises doused with strenuous efforts, saving precious lives & valuable property," PRO Defence Jammu said in a statement. (ANI)

