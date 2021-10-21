Chandigarh, Oct 21 (PTI) Punjab on Thursday recorded 22 fresh coronavirus cases that took its infection tally to 6,02,135, while one more fatality pushed the death toll to 16,551, according to a medical bulletin.

Of the fresh cases, five were reported from Mohali and four each from Ludhiana and Tarn Taran, the bulletin stated.

Also Read | Shiromani Akali Dal Chief Sukhbir Singh Badal Targets Ruling Congress in Punjab over … – Latest Tweet by PTI News.

The latest death was reported from Hoshiarpur, it said.

There are 226 active COVID-19 cases in Punjab, the bulletin said.

Also Read | Bihar Horror: Angry Man Throws Acid on Wife, Children After Verbal Spat in Saharsa District, Booked.

Twenty-seven more patients recovered from the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 5,85,358, it said.

Chandigarh's COVID-19 tally increased to 65,315 as three more people tested positive for the disease in the union territory, the bulletin said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 820, it said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Chandigarh stands at 26, while 64,469 people have recovered so far, the bulletin stated.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)