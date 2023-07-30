Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 30 (ANI): Several people were injured as multiple cars collided with one another on the Bathinda-Chandigarh national highway on Sunday, according to the police.

A car was coming from the Bathinda side and hit four other cars heading to the Bathinda side, the police said.

The injured were admitted to the hospital.

"A car was coming from the Bathinda side and it hit four other cars going towards the Bathinda side. The injured have been admitted to the hospital," said Ravindra Singh, Station House Officer.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

