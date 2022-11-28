Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], November 28 (ANI): Officials of the Punjab Special Task Force (STF) on Sunday apprehended a man and confiscated contraband drugs and unlicensed weapons smuggled from across the border by an unmanned vehicle.

The man is believed to be arrested with a consignment, including two Kg of heroin and 8 unlicensed pistols, officials said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Two Female Namibian Cheetahs Shifted to Big Enclosure at Kuno National Park.

"We have arrested a man with two kg heroin and 8 pistols. The arrested person divulged that he was supplied the same consignment from Pakistan with the help of a former jailmate who is currently in Dubai," Vavinder Mahajan, DSP Special Task Force

The probe into this matter is underway.

Also Read | Meerut: Three Students Detained for Harassing College Teacher in Kithore, Saying 'I Love You' (Watch Video).

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)