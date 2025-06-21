Chandigarh, Jun 21 (PTI) Punjab Women and Child Development Minister Baljit Kaur on Saturday said the government will make amendments to the Beggary Act to launch a stricter crackdown on racketeers.

The amendments to the Punjab Prevention of Beggary Act, 1971, will carry heavy penalties against racketeers, guardians, or parents found forcing children to beg at traffic lights and other intersections, she said.

Also Read | Sachin Pilot Slams Rajasthan Government for Arresting Congress Leaders, Says 'This Is Highly Condemnable, Malicious Misuse of Power'.

Kaur said the state will form special teams to identify and act against those operating these rackets and rescue and rehabilitate children.

The minister said that since July 2024, under the Jeevanjot project, 286 children have been rescued.

Also Read | Past 11 Years Were 'News Reel', Real Film Yet to Begin: BJP Leader Nitin Gadkari on Lok Sabha Elections 2029.

She also said that this year, a pilot project 'Smile' will be launched in Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, SAS Nagar, and Bathinda.

Under the initiative, child beggars will be identified, and their families will be tracked through DNA tests, she said.

The minister said she has issued directions to all deputy commissioners to strive to make their districts beggar-free.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)