Chandigarh, Oct 15 (PTI) Punjab minister Aman Arora on Saturday said the state government will come out with a new affordable housing policy whose draft has been uploaded on official website for seeking suggestions from the public.

The AAP government will not leave any stone unturned to fulfill the common man's aspirations to own a dream house, said Arora, Punjab Housing and Urban Development Minister.

Also Read | Congress Relaunching 'Failed Missile' Rahul Gandhi Through Bharat Jodo Yatra, Says Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai.

The draft of 'Punjab Affordable Housing Policy-2022' has been uploaded on the official website for seeking suggestions from the public, he said.

In the new policy, the minimum area for a plotted colony has been fixed at five acres and for a group housing project at two acres, the minister said.

Also Read | BCCL Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for Medical Executive Posts at bcclweb.in, Check Details Here.

The saleable area has been increased to 65 per cent as compared to 55 per cent in normal colonies to provide plots at affordable rates to common man, he said in an official release here.

The change of land use, external development charges and other charges have also been reduced to 50 per cent, the release said.

Maximum plot size has been fixed at 150 square yards and maximum size of the flat will be 90 square metres, it said.

Relaxation is being provided for parking norms to reduce the cost of construction, the minister said.

He also said this policy will not be applicable in New Chandigarh (Mullanpur) area.

To enable speedy clearances and other approvals, Arora said a single competent authority has been designated at local level irrespective of the size of the colony.

All powers for approvals have been delegated to the chief administrators of the concerned urban development authorities, he said.

The policy will also encourage promoters to get their colonies approved in hassle-free manner and will curb mushrooming of unauthorized colonies, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)