Chandigarh, Sep 15 (PTI) The Punjab government on Thursday said it will construct two pontoon bridges on Ravi river in Darya Musa and Kot Rajada villages of Ajnala block in Amritsar by the end of September 2023.

Once these bridges become operational, farmers will not be required to use boats to ferry their cattle and other light agri-machinery to their farms across the river.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Man Reaches Hospital With Intestine in Hand After Getting Stabbed in Dombivli.

The bridges, to be installed at a cost of Rs 4.62 crore, will ensure easy access to the residents, especially farmers of a dozen villages located near the International Border in Ajnala segment.

The development will also provide a big relief to the local people as they had been demanding their construction for a long time, said Public Works Minister Harbhajan Singh in a statement here.

Also Read | NEET SS Result 2022: National Board of Examinations Declares NEET SS Exam Result at nbe.edu.in; Know Steps To Check Score.

The Ajnala block is located in close proximity to the International Border.

People face several hardships in crossing the river for their daily work and farming purposes.

In view of security measures stipulated for the border area, permanent bridges cannot be constructed on the river, hence the pontoons, the minister said.

After the construction of the bridges, the Minister said, farmers will be able to easily come and go across Ravi with their tractor trolleys.

A pontoon is a floating bridge specially constructed for pedestrians and light vehicles.

The proposed bridges can be used for vehicles weighing less than 10 metric tons and they will remain accessible for nine months in a year.

During the monsoon season, these bridges will be removed and kept at a safe place and will be re-established at the same place after the end of the monsoon season, said the minister.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)