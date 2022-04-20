Chandigarh, Apr 20 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said Rs 1 crore ex-gratia will be given to the family of the police personnel who are killed in the line of duty.

He made the announcement while virtually addressing over 23,000 officers and personnel of the Punjab Police here.

Also Read | DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Notification Released For 168 Posts At dsssb.delhi.gov.in; Check Details Here.

The chief minister directed them to adopt zero tolerance against drugs, terrorism, illegal mining, corruption as well as gangsters, an official release said.

He also asked the police to ensure the safety and security of people in the state and take action against lawbreakers without any bias.

Also Read | Sharad Pawar Residence Attack: Mumbai Court Sends Lawyer Gunaratna Sadavarte to 14-Day Judicial Custody.

In another decision for the welfare of the Punjab Police, Mann announced to increase the police welfare fund from Rs 10 crore to Rs 15 crore from this financial year.

He encouraged the police officers and the personnel to put in their best efforts to make the Punjab Police the best in the country, the release said.

Mann also asked the police to treat people with dignity.

Acknowledging the fact that the job of the police is challenging and it is open to criticism despite the force putting efforts, Mann lauded the role of the Punjab Police, the release said.

Police personnel of all ranks joined the meeting from as many as 933 video-conferencing (VC) locations established by Punjab Police at state police headquarters, district police offices, police stations, training centres, special task force (STF) offices, intelligence offices, various armed battalions and railway police centres, it said.

This is for the first time in Punjab that the chief minister addressed such a large number of police personnel, the release said.

Meanwhile, as many as 5,650 birthday greetings have been handed over to the police personnel since Mann launched an initiative to felicitate police personnel on their birthdays.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)