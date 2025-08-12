Chandigarh [India], August 12 (ANI): Punjab Cabinet Minister Sanjeev Arora on Tuesday announced a major boost to the state's semiconductor ecosystem, with the Union Cabinet approving four new projects under the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM), including one to be set up in SAS Nagar.

The Government of India has sanctioned semiconductor manufacturing units worth Rs 4,600 crore in Odisha, Punjab, and Andhra Pradesh.

Also Read | Bihar Voter List Revision: Supreme Court Says Election Commission Right That Aadhaar Card Is Not Conclusive Proof of Citizenship.

Among the approved projects is the facility of Continental Device India Pvt. Ltd. (CDIL) in Mohali. A pioneer in silicon semiconductor manufacturing since 1964, CDIL has been steadily expanding operations at its Mohali plant through a brownfield project.

Arora said the company is ramping up production of power semiconductor devices and expanding manufacturing lines for high-power MOSFETs, IGBTs, Schottky bypass diodes, and transistors, using both silicon and silicon carbide technologies.

Also Read | ‘She Looks Like a Fighting Cock’: Kangana Ranaut Calls Jaya Bachchan ‘Spoilt and Privileged’, As She Reacts to Her Viral Video of Pushing Man Away (See Post).

The expansion will add an annual capacity of 158.38 million units, raising the plant's total capacity to 750 million devices per year.

These devices will cater to a wide range of applications, including electric vehicles and charging infrastructure, renewable energy systems, power conversion, industrial equipment, and communication infrastructure.

Highlighting the strategic importance of the development, Arora said the project will not only strengthen the electronics ecosystem in SAS Nagar but also enhance domestic chip production and generate new employment opportunities.

He stressed that the initiative underscores the importance of collaboration between industry and research institutions to drive innovation and technological advancement. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)