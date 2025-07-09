Fazilka (Punjab) [India], July 9 (ANI): Two accused in the murder of Abohar businessman Sanjay Verma were killed in retaliatory police firing after their associates opened fire during a weapon recovery operation, police said.

The accused, Jaspreet Singh and Ram Ratan had earlier been arrested in connection with the case.

DIG Ferozepur Range Harmanbir Singh Gill further sID that a senior police constable was injured in the encounter, and efforts are underway to arrest the remaining accused.

"...The two accused, Jaspreet Singh, Ram Ratan, in the murder case of Abohar businessman Sanjay Verma, were arrested by police... When police teams reached the spot to recover the weapons used in the incident, other associates of the accused opened fire on the police. Jaspreet Singh, Ram Ratan were killed in retaliatory firing... A senior police constable has also been injured in the encounter... We will also arrest other accused in this incident," Gill said.

Prominent businessman Sanjay Verma was shot dead by three unidentified assailants in Abohar under Punjab's Fazilka district on Monday.

Earlier on Tuesday, Gill said, "Sanjay, a clothing showroom owner, was shot and died around 10 am today (Monday). We are investigating from multiple angles, have solid leads, and will soon trace the criminals involved... We have found 4 shells of gunshots with two different bores. We are investigating modus operandi."

The brutal murder has triggered strong reactions from the opposition parties.

Punjab BJP President Sunil Jakhar blamed the ruling AAP government for the rising crime in the state.

"This has become the new normal in Punjab...Abohar is the symbol of peace and harmony in Punjab...There is no law and order situation in Punjab...People from Delhi are ruling Punjab, who don't know anything about the state..."

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state president Aman Arora expressed condolences and met the bereaved family.

"An unfortunate incident took place in Abohar, businessman Sanjay Verma was brutally murdered...I met the family members of businessman Sanjay Verma...I ensure that the culprits will not be spared," Arora stated. (ANI)

