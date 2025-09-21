Chandigarh [India], September 21 (ANI): Punjab's Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), in a joint operation with Batala Police, central agencies, and Nagaland Police, has arrested two key accused from Kohima in the murder of Jugraj Singh alias Jugga.

The operation was carried out under the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, said Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav here on Sunday.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Congratulate Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal on Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2023 (See Post).

The arrested accused have been identified as Harmanpreet Singh alias Harman and his cousin Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi, both residents of village Kaler in Batala. According to the information, Jugraj Singh alias Jugga, a resident of Cheema Khudi in Batala, was shot dead by unidentified assailants at his village on September 9. The incident was suspected to be linked with gang rivalry.

DGP Gaurav Yadav revealed that preliminary investigations have confirmed it was a planned target killing executed on the directions of foreign-based gangsters Jaswinder Singh alias Manu Agwan, Mohammad Yasin Akhtar alias Jeeshan Akhtar, and Gopi Nawansheharia.

Also Read | UK, Australia, Canada Recognise State of Palestine Ahead of UNGA Session.

He further added that the Punjab Police has obtained transit remand of both the accused from a competent court in Nagaland, and they are being brought to Punjab for further interrogation and legal proceedings.

Giving details of the operation, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) AGTF Promod Ban informed that acting on reliable intelligence, AGTF teams led by DSP Rajan Parminder coordinated with Batala Police, Central Agencies, and Nagaland Police to track down the suspects. Both accused were arrested from Hotel Broadway at New Market in Midland Colony, Kohima, where they had been hiding.

He said the arrests reflect the Punjab Police's commitment to dismantling organised criminal networks operating across state borders. "Further investigations are in progress, and more revelations are expected during the course of interrogation," he added.

A case related to the killing had already been registered on September 9 at Police Station Shri Hargobindpura, Batala, under sections 103, 61(2), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)