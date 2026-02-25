New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu on Wednesday welcomed the approval of the Final Location Survey (FLS) for the proposed bypass line connecting Kauli to Sarai Banjara in Punjab, stating that the project will significantly strengthen the state's railway infrastructure.

Bittu said that the initiative by the Ministry of Railways will provide "substantial benefits" to Punjab's rail operations. He added that the bypass, which will directly connect the Rajpura-Mohali railway line, will significantly reduce travel time and congestion will be reduced.

In a post on X, the Union Minister wrote, "The Ministry of Railways has officially approved the Final Location Survey (FLS) for the construction of a new bypass line connecting Kauli to Sarai Banjara, designed to bypass Rajpura railway station. This strategic development will deliver substantial benefits to rail operations in the region. Trains running between Patiala and Ludhiana will no longer be required to enter Rajpura station, resulting in reduced travel times and alleviated congestion."

He further noted that the bypass will offer a seamless and direct connection to the already sanctioned Rajpura-Mohali railway line, thereby enhancing regional connectivity and operational efficiency.

"The bypass will also provide a seamless, direct connection to the already sanctioned Rajpura-Mohali railway line, further enhancing regional connectivity and efficiency. This initiative marks a significant step forward in strengthening the railway infrastructure of Punjab, ensuring faster, smoother, and more reliable services for passengers and freight alike," he added.

Earlier, in September 2025, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had announced the construction of the 18-km-long Rajpura-Mohali railway line in Punjab at an estimated cost of Rs 443 crore. He had also proposed a new Vande Bharat train service connecting Firozpur Cantt, Bhatinda, Patiala and Delhi.

Vaishnaw had highlighted a significant rise in railway investment in Punjab from Rs 225 crore during 2009-14 to Rs 5,421 crore now. He expressed special thanks to MoS Ravneet Bittu and said the minister deserves full credit for the project's development.

The Union Cabinet has approved infrastructure projects worth nearly Rs 13 lakh crore since June 2024, covering railways, highways, metro connectivity, airports, ports and ropeways.

According to official data, 49 railway projects Rs 1,80,164 crore have been cleared during this period. In the road sector, 27 highway projects worth Rs 2,39,748 crore have been approved. Urban transport has also received a boost, with 10 metro projects sanctioned at a cost of Rs 1,31,237 crore. (ANI)

