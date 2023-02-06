Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], February 6 (ANI): The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) during its ongoing campaign against corruption in the state on Monday arrested former minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot for amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

A state Vigilance Bureau spokesperson through a press release said, "Following investigations of a vigilance enquiry, a case under sections 13(1) (b), 13(2) of the prevention of corruption act has been registered at Vigilance Bureau Range police station, Mohali against former Punjab Minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot in disproportionate assets case and has been arrested."

Also Read | Supreme Court Slams Uttar Pradesh Police Over Delay in FIR in 2021 Noida Case, Says 'If You Ignore Hate Crime, It Will Come for You'.

Giving further details, he informed that during the check period from March 1, 2016, to March 31, 2022, the income of the former minister and his family was Rs 2.37 crore (2,37,12,596) while the expenditure was Rs 8.76 crore (8,76,30,888) which was Rs. 6.39 crore (6,39,18,292) that is 269 per cent more than his known sources of income.

He added that further investigation in the case was under progress to ascertain more assets of the former minister. He will be produced before the competent court in Mohali tomorrow.

Also Read | Delhi Airport Flight Delays: 846 Domestic, 458 International Flights Delayed at IGI Airport From December 2022 to January 2023.

Sadhu Singh Dharamsot is a member of the Indian National Congress and the former Minister of Forests and Social Welfare in the government of Punjab. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)