Chandigarh, Jun 20 (PTI) A 28-year-old woman, who got off at Patiala railway station to buy refreshments when a Mumbai-Amritsar train halted there on Friday, lost her leg as she slipped and fell down while rushing to get back on the moving train, officials said.

A video of the incident also went viral on social media showing two-three passengers get on to the moving train. However, the woman from Madhya Pradesh's Datia, who also tries to get on to the moving train, slips and falls on the track.

The train came to a halt immediately and the woman was subsequently taken to a hospital.

A Government Railway Police official said that she along with her parents was on her way to Amritsar to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple when the incident happened.

The woman was later taken to a government hospital in Patiala, he said.

Giving details of the incident, SHO, Government Railway Police, Patiala, Inspector Jaswinder Singh said, "The Dadar Express train from Mumbai to Amritsar had halted at the Patiala railway station platform number one. The woman got off the train to buy some refreshments. In the meanwhile, the train resumed its onward journey. The woman started to run to catch the moving train and she slipped and fell down in the narrow space on side of the track."

"She has lost her leg in the incident," the GRP official said.

"Her parents were accompanying her and they were on the train," he said.

The SHO said the railway authorities keep warning travellers not to get down or get on to a moving train.

