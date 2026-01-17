Mohali (Punjab) [India], January 17 (ANI): Punjabi singer Dilnoor has filed a complaint with Mohali police, alleging that he recieved a threat call asking him to inform his friend, the Bollywood and Punjabi singer B Praak, to pay a ransom of Rs 10 crore, failing which there would be dire consequences within a week.

According to his complaint to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mohali, the caller had identified himself as Arju Bishnoi, allegedly an associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Result Today, January 17, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

According to Dilnoor's complaint, he received two missed phone calls from an overseas number on January 5, which he did not answer.

On January 6, Dilnoor said that he received another call from a different overseas number, which he answered but soon disconnected as the conversation seemed suspicious.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Malda Visit: Prime Minister To Flag Off India's 1st Vande Bharat Sleeper Train and Address 'Parivartan Sankalpa' Rally Today.

Immediately afterwards, Dilnoor said that he received a voice message containing the ransom threat. In the purported audio message, the caller allegedly stated that Rs 10 crore must be paid within a week, otherwise B Praak would face serious harm.

The caller warned that the threat should not be taken lightly and claimed links with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, stating that he was operating from outside India.

Dilnoor lodged a written complaint with SSP Mohali on January 6. Police have initiated an investigation into the matter.

B Praak is a well-known name in Bollywood and the Punjabi music industry, with several chart-topping songs to his credit. Some of his popular works include Teri Mitti from Kesari, Filhall, Pachtaoge, Ranjha from Shershaah, Maana Dil, and Kesariyo Rang.

The threat comes amid a series of recent extortion and firing incidents linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Earlier this year, miscreants fired around 25 rounds outside a businessman's house in Rohini, New Delhi. Similar incidents were reported in West Vihar and East Delhi, following a pattern of threat calls followed by gunfire.

Delhi Police have claimed that the accused involved in two such incidents were later arrested after encounters. Investigation into the latest threat case is currently underway. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)