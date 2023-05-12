Patiala, May 12 (PTI) The Punjabi University has suspended a senior faculty member following allegations he holds the permanent residency (PR) of another country.

Pushpinder Singh Gill, a professor at the School of Management Studies, was placed under suspension on Thursday.

The university said Gill did not inform it or the government authorities nor sought permission before getting the PR of another country. The professor has denied the allegations and accused the university administration of targeting him for raising his voice against corruption.

"I have never held a PR of any foreign country," Gill said.

He said he has not visited abroad for seven years.

"Is it possible for anyone to maintain PR without visiting abroad for seven years," he told reporters.

"These allegations are baseless and are being made to silence me because I have been raising my voice against corruption in the university," he said.

Gill has also accused the administration of suppressing dissent and harassing teachers who raise their voices against it.

The Teachers' Union has condemned the suspension and has called for Gill's reinstatement.

"The suspension of Gill is a clear case of vindictiveness," said Maninder Singh, secretary of the union. "He is being targeted for raising his voice against corruption."

The union has threatened to intensify its agitation if Gill is not reinstated immediately.

