Chandigarh, Jul 11 (PTI) Punjab's anti-gangster task force has arrested a key associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang with a pistol and some live cartridges on him, said an officer on Tuesday.

"In a major breakthrough, AGTF-Punjab has arrested Randhir Singh @ Commando @ Fauji, key associate of Lawrence Bishnoi Gang," Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said in a tweet on Tuesday.

The accused has a criminal history with a number of cases registered against him in Punjab and Haryana, he said.

"He was tasked by his handlers Goldy Brar & Jaggu Bhagwanpuria separately to harm specific targets. Further, he was assigned by Bhagwanpuria to help escape his jailed associate from police custody during court appearance," said DGP.

A pistol and 10 live cartridges were recovered from Randhir Singh, he said, adding, his arrest has averted some "sensational crimes" from happening in Punjab and Haryana.

