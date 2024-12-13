Chandigarh, Dec 13 (PTI) Punjab's GST Department has unearthed a massive bogus billing scam in Ludhiana, involving fraudulent transactions worth Rs 163 crore over the past two years, state Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said here on Friday.

"The investigation revealed that Monga Brothers (Unit-II), Budhewal Road, Ludhiana, was operating a complex web of fictitious firms, creating fake Input Tax Credit (ITC) and defrauding the state exchequer," said Cheema, according to an official statement.

Also Read | Priyanka Gandhi Biggest Threat to Rahul Gandhi’s Political Career: BJP’s Amit Malviya on Congress MP’s Maiden Speech in Lok Sabha.

Cheema, who also holds Planning, Excise and Taxation portfolio, said the firm had made purchases from 60 bogus firms, which were either suspended, cancelled, or had made purchases from suspended or cancelled dealers.

The minister said the total turnover of these 60 firms is approximately Rs 1270 crore.

Also Read | Jagannath Temple Ratna Bhandar: ASI To Begin Repair Work on December 17, Says Puri Superintendent of Police.

He said the Punjab GST Department conducted an inspection, search, and seizure under the provisions of the Punjab GST Act, 2017, at the business premises of Monga Brothers (Unit-II).

"Based on the investigation, the Taxation Commissioner, Punjab, ordered the arrest of the partners of Monga Brothers (Unit-II) under Sections 69 and 132 of the Punjab GST Act, 2017", said the Minister.

Asking the business community to cooperate with the department and pay due taxes, Finance Minister Cheema warned tax evaders of strict action in accordance with the law.

He reiterated Punjab Government's commitment to curbing tax evasion and promoting a fair and transparent tax system.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)