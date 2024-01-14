Puri (Odisha) [India], January 14 (ANI): In a significant development, the Puri Railway Station in Odisha is witnessing rapid transformation under the ambitious Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. The comprehensive redevelopment initiative aims to enhance the infrastructure and facilities at railway stations across India.

The ongoing work at Puri Railway Station is focused on boosting the station's train handling capacity. Sanctioned cost of the work is Rs. 161.51 crores.

Talking to ANI about this project, Prabhat Singh, Deputy CE/Con-I/Bhubaneswar said that redevelopment work is progressing swiftly for Puri in Odisha. Upon completion in July 2025, it will not only accommodate more trains but also provide improved passenger amenities.

He further said, "We are transforming the entire station into a world-class facility. The building will be G plus Three (Ground plus Three), along with the concourse. We will also enhance the platform area. After the renovation, the entire building will be air-conditioned"

He said that additionally, extensive parking space is being developed, including a separate area for electric vehicle charging. Six escalators will be provided and facilities such as a rest room for TTE, a retiring room with 150 beds on the top floor, and dormitory facilities will be available.

Pilgrims visiting here will be provided with better amenities at affordable rates. Currently, the station handles approximately 16,000 passengers daily and after the renovation, its capacity will increase to accommodate 60,000 passengers, Singh said.

As one of the oldest and most crucial terminal railway stations in Odisha, Puri Railway Station plays a pivotal role in serving the Puri district and falls under the jurisdiction of the Khurda Road railway division. Currently equipped with eight railway tracks, the station is set to undergo a substantial facelift to meet the growing demands of the region.

Talking about the design and architecture of the redevelopment plan of the station, architect of the station Prateek Rath said: "Puri Railway Station is a world-class railway station that we are developing. The architectural style here is Kalinga temple architecture because that is the history of the state of Odisha. And, because this is a building being built in Puri or in Lord Jagannath Dham, so, the temple style of architecture is something that has been adopted in the facade".

He further said that there are certain elements, certain materials and certain design strategies that have been used to design the building.

"Again because we are developing the state-of-the-art building, the interiors are designed to be world-class in a way where the materials and the design use of fewer columns, having larger ceiling heights and having barrier-free access with escalators elevators, and open four-storey high concourse. So these are some things that we are adding to this building. For the benefit and for the welfare or for the good of the passengers who are coming to the station and leaving the station," Rath said.

It is pertinent to note that the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, launched by Indian Railways, aims to revamp a total of 1,309 railway stations across the country. In Odisha alone, 57 railway stations, including the notable Puri Railway Station, are slated for transformation under this comprehensive scheme. The initiative not only focuses on modernizing infrastructure but also strives to enhance the overall passenger experience at these vital transportation hubs.

It is also notable that the Khurda Road-Puri section was opened to traffic on 1 February 1897. The railway station was renovated in 2012 into a more traditional Hindu temple structure with more facilities. With the redevelopment work progressing at an accelerated pace, the Puri Railway Station is poised to emerge as a symbol of modernization and efficiency, catering to the evolving needs of travellers and contributing to the broader vision of a well-connected and upgraded railway network in India. (ANI)

