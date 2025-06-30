Puri (Odisha) [India], June 30 (ANI): Odisha Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan on Sunday described the stampede that occurred during the annual Puri Rath Yatra as "very unfortunate" and said appropriate action will be taken after the completion of an investigation.

Three devotees lost their lives and several others were injured during the crowd surge at the world-famous Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath in Puri.

"The incident is very unfortunate. The state government has taken strict action and a senior officer will investigate the incident... We will take action once we get the report of the investigation," Harichandan told reporters.

He added, "Mahaprabhu, with his wish, gives darshan to his devotees... Tomorrow, the devotees will have the opportunity to offer prayers... I prayed to Mahaprabhu for the well-being of everyone."

Following the incident, the state government has ordered a high-level administrative inquiry to be supervised by the Development Commissioner. Puri Superintendent of Police Pinak Mishra has been appointed in place of the previous SP, and Puri Collector Siddharth Shankar Swain has been replaced by Chanchal Rana. Odisha DCP Vishnu Pati and Commandant Ajay Padhi were also suspended for negligence of duty.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed deep sorrow over the incident and announced a financial assistance of ₹25 lakh to the families of each of the deceased devotees. He also assured that strict action would be taken against those responsible and pledged to prevent such tragedies in the future.

"Rath Yatra is a source of pride for Odisha," the Chief Minister said, adding that the safety and sanctity of the festival would be safeguarded at all costs.

Meanwhile, Arabinda K Padhee, Chief Administrator of the Shree Jagannatha Temple Office in Puri, said that the rituals during the festival were carried out smoothly despite the unfortunate incident.

"The chariots in the Rath Yatra reached Shree Gundicha Temple on June 28, and as per tradition, they visited their birthplace the next day. Unique and mesmerising rituals were conducted today very smoothly... We acknowledge the support and cooperation of the devotees... The important ritual will be the Sandhya Darshan on July 4. We request all the devotees to cooperate and follow the given instructions," he said.

Odisha Director General of Police (DGP) YB Khurania also noted that the Pahandi Bije ceremony of Lord Jagannath was completed peacefully. "Just now, lakhs of people throughout the country witnessed the Pahandi Bije ceremony of Lord Jagannath. There was no disturbance anywhere," he said.

The annual Rath Yatra is a significant religious event in Odisha, drawing lakhs of devotees from across the country. The recent stampede has cast a shadow over the celebrations, prompting authorities to review crowd management and ensure stricter safety protocols in the coming days. (ANI)

