Puri (Odisha) [India], June 29 (ANI): Leader of Odisha Congress legislative party, Rama Chandra Kadam condoled the loss of life in Puri, Odisha after a stampede took place during the Jagannath Rath Yatra on Sunday, and said that this incident has exposed the mismanagement of the state government.

He also highlighted the alleged incidents of journalists being assaulted, saying that both incidents "prove the government's incompetence."

"We offer our heartfelt tributes to the departed soul and extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved family. We urge the state to take immediate action and uphold the dignity of the sacred Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath," Kadam said in a post on X.

"It is deeply saddening that during the world-famous Rath Yatra, devotees lost their lives due to a stampede-like situation in front of the Gundicha Temple in Puri. This tragic incident has clearly exposed the mismanagement of the state government and administration in the eyes of countless devotees of Lord Jagannath," he added.

Talking about the alleged mistreatment of journalists, Kadam had said on June 27 that there were "shocking incidents of police brutality" at Puri.

"Shocking incidents of police brutality on journalists during Puri Rath Yatra! Despite valid passes, journalists were assaulted & denied entry. DIPRO officials also injured. State govt's failure to ensure journalist safety is glaring. State govt's should take Immediate action," he said in another post.

Earlier today, atleast 3 people died and several others were injured in a stampede which took place during the Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri. Visuals from the postmortem centre in Puri showed families of victims gathered outside the facility.

Earlier today, Odisha Law minister Prithiviraj Harichandan confirmed that all arrangements have been made to ensure that the injured are provided medical care, while also condoling the death of 3 people.

The minister said, "Today, I am deeply saddened and heartbroken to hear about the incident at Shri Kshetra near Shri Gundicha Temple, where three devotees lost their lives due to a stampede during the darshan of the Chaturdhamurti... On behalf of the state government, all arrangements have been made at the Puri District Headquarters Hospital to provide the best medical care to the injured individuals. Along with this, I pray for the speedy recovery of all the injured persons." (ANI)

