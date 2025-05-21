Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 20 (ANI): Puthiya Tamilagam party founder and former MLA K Krishnaswamy on Tuesday strongly condemned Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for allegedly showing disrespect to Chief Justice of India (CJI) B R Gavai during his recent visit to Mumbai.

Justice Gavai, who took charge as the 52nd Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of India on May 14, made his first official visit to his hometown over the weekend.

Also Read | Amit Malviya, Arnab Goswami Booked: Bengaluru Police Register FIR Against BJP IT Cell Head and Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Over 'Congress Turkiye Office Fake News'.

However, the visit became controversial after no senior officials from the Maharashtra government were present to receive him at the airport--an apparent violation of established protocol and tradition.

"It is a matter of protocol and dignity that when the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court visits a state for the first time after assuming office especially when visiting his home state, he is officially received at the airport by top officials such as the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police (DGP), City Police Commissioner, and a senior minister from the state government," Krishnaswamy said.

Also Read | Delhi Weather Forecast Today, May 20: National Capital Records 41.8 Degrees Celsius, High Humidity.

Justice Gavai, the son of former Governor and Republican Party leader R S Gavai was born into a Scheduled Caste family that embraced Buddhism. His life has been deeply rooted in social justice and resilience, and his appointment as Chief Justice was seen as a historic moment for India's oppressed communities.

Justice Gavai reportedly expressed deep disappointment over the absence of state protocol during his visit Krishnaswamy added, "This breach of protocol is not merely an oversight...it is an act that wounds the dignity of oppressed communities across the country."

He further stated, "The Maharashtra BJP-led government's conduct in this matter is highly condemnable. I strongly urge Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to immediately meet with Hon'ble Chief Justice Gavai and issue a public apology for this unacceptable incident."

The incident has sparked criticism from Dalit leaders and rights organisations, who viewed the act as a deliberate insult to a person of constitutional authority and social significance.

Meanwhile on May 17, CJI Justice B R Gavai addressed a felicitation event organised by the Bar Council of India (BCI), where he spoke about the important responsibility of judges to understand and respond to the realities of society.

The event was held to honour Justice Gavai following his recent appointment as the 52nd Chief Justice of India.

On Monday, Congress leader Udit Raj also criticised the absence of senior state officials at the felicitation event, calling it an insult to CJI Gavai and a Dalit holding a top constitutional post. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)