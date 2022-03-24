Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 24 (PTI) Private buses were lined up inside bus stations and did not ply across Kerala on Thursday, putting commuters and students to discomfort as the indefinite strike by private bus owners commenced for increase in ticket fares in the wake of rising fuel prices.

However, there was no strike by private buses in Thiruvananthapuram city for the reason that private bus owners were given permission to ply there based on a Kerala High Court order which had imposed a condition that there should be no strikes by them there, the Kerala State Private Bus Operators Federation's president, Sathyan, told PTI.

The non-availability of private buses, which account for a substantial portion of the public transport in urban and rural areas of the state, created hardships for the general public, especially students as many of them had exams and related classes and had to look for options like autos or cycles for reaching their institutions.

Some students in Thrissur, told a news channel that they planned to cycle to school and would have to leave much earlier than usual as they have to travel a considerable distance.

Their parents, who also spoke to the channel, said they were concerned about the children's safety if they opt for cycling to school in the prevailing hot climate in the state and added that since they have exams and related classes, skipping school was not an option.

While those living in Kerala might have been aware about the strike and made preparations accordingly, those who were here from outside the state for work were caught unawares.

One such person, who hailed from north India and was here for some work, told a news channel that he was shocked when he reached Kozhikode bus station and found out that there was a strike.

He said that now he would have to rely on Kerala State Road Transport Corporation buses to reach the railway station.

Meanwhile, state Transport Minister Antony Raju said that the government was planning to hike ticket fares which the private bus owners were aware of and therefore, there was no need for the strike.

He said that whether there was a strike or not, the government planned to hike the fares within the stipulated time.

Sathyan said that the minister has been saying this since November last year.

He said that the minister, every time he is asked about the fare hike, says it will be done soon, but till date nothing has happened.

Sathyan also said that despite being given advance notice of the strike, Raju did not bother to hold discussions with private bus owners.

The private bus owners have demanded an increase of the minimum fare to Rs 12 and to hike the minimum concessional fare charged from students to Rs 6.

Besides that they have sought an increase in the kilometre charge from the present 90 paise to Rs 1.10 per kilometre and waiving off of the road tax for the COVID-19 pandemic period.

