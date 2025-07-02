New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): The Public Works Department (PWD) issued a tender worth Rs 60 lakh for the renovation of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's official residence.

The renovation work is focused on Bungalow Number 1, where the Chief Minister will be residing. A second bungalow, Bungalow Number 2, has also been allotted to her, which will be used as a camp office.

According to the tender, the renovation is mainly related to electrical and interior fittings. The bungalow will be equipped with five televisions at a cost of Rs 9.3 lakh and fourteen air conditioners worth Rs 7.7 lakh. The plan also includes installing fourteen CCTV cameras for Rs 5.74 lakh and a UPS system for Rs 2 lakh to ensure a continuous power supply.

In addition, twenty-three remote-controlled ceiling fans will be installed at a cost of Rs 1.8 lakh.

For the kitchen and daily use, one OTG (oven-toaster-grill) worth Rs 85,000, an automatic washing machine costing Rs 77,000, a dishwasher worth Rs 60,000, a gas stove for Rs 63,000, and a microwave priced at Rs 32,000 have also been listed.

To improve lighting, the bungalow will have 115 decorative lights, including wall lights, hanging lights, and three large chandeliers, with a total estimated cost of Rs 6.03 lakh. Six geysers worth Rs 91,000 will also be installed for hot water supply.

The tender will officially open on July 4, and the work is expected to be completed within 60 days.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is currently living in her private residence in Shalimar Bagh.

The BJP had earlier clarified that she would not stay at the 6, Flagstaff Road bungalow, which was the official residence of former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The new bungalow given to CM Rekha Gupta is a Type-7 category. (ANI)

