New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): The University of Delhi has maintained its strong global position in the QS World University Rankings 2026, retaining its 328th rank and climbing 14th place in Employment Outcomes to reach 30th place in the world. With this, Delhi University has secured the top spot among Indian institutions in terms of Employment Outcomes.

DU Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh said that in Employment Outcomes, DU has climbed 14 places as compared to last year and reached 30th position in the world. With this, DU ranks first in this category among Indian institutions, while overall it is in the 7th position. DU's rank in the global ranking is 328.

The Vice Chancellor highlighted that this upward shift in score reflect the University's strengthening academic profile, expanding global research collaboration, and enhanced graduate outcomes.

The rankings, conducted by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), evaluated 8,467 institutions globally, with results published for the top 1,501 universities. Amidst intensifying global competition and a refined evaluation methodology, the University of Delhi's ability to sustain its global standing reflected its institutional resilience and forward-looking academic strategies.

The Vice Chancellor emphasised that the improvement in the overall score from 33.8 to 42.6 underscores the university's rising academic excellence and global excellence.

"The marked improvement in our overall score--from 33.8 to 42.6--underscores the University of Delhi's rising academic excellence and expanding global reputation. With the global rank at =328, this score enhancement reflects the growing depth, quality, and impact of our institutional efforts. Our faculty, researchers, and students are at the forefront of this transformation, consistently delivering innovation, high-impact research, and international engagement. This milestone is both a recognition of our ongoing progress and a catalyst for aiming even higher in the years ahead," Yogesh Singh said.

University of Delhi's ranking in Employment Outcomes has improved from 44 to 30 while its International Research Network improved from 406 to 294, marking a significant jump of 112 positions. Also University's Citations per Faculty improved from 488 to 403 reflecting its enhanced research impact

In the QS World University Ranking 2026, Delhi University has retained its global rank of 328 from last year, with a noticeable increase in its overall score, which increased to 42.6 from 33.8 -- a 26% improvement from 2025.

These improvements reflect the University's focused efforts on promoting high-quality, high-impact research aligned with global benchmarks.

India has achieved its strongest-ever performance in the QS World University Rankings 2026, with 54 institutions making it to the global list-a 390 per cent increase over the past decade and the highest growth among G20 countries.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has emerged as the country's top-ranked institution, securing the 123rd spot globally -- a jump of 27 places from last year's position of 150.

IIT Bombay and IIT Madras followed at 129th and 180th, respectively. Notably, IIT Madras entered the global top 200 for the first time.

India is now the fourth most represented country, behind only the United States (192), the United Kingdom (90), and Mainland China (72). (ANI)

