New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) A quack allegedly raped a minor girl on several occasions and impregnated her in southwest Delhi's Baba Haridas Nagar, police said on Sunday.

According to a senior police officer, the victim is two months pregnant.

Also Read | Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2023: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tributes to Great Maratha Warrior on His Birth Anniversary.

Police are verifying the claim of the victim's mother, who said she had taken her daughter to the quack for treatment.

The accused has been booked under relevant sections and is being looked for, the officer said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Rajesh Mishra, Former BJP MLA, Appears for Class 12 Exam at 55, Says ‘Plans To Study Law After Clearing Examination'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)