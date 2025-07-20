Ambala, Jul 20 (PTI) A quadcopter lost contact due to technical snag during a training sortie and fell in an open area of Ambala's Dhulkot are on Sunday, an official statement said.

No damage to property or injury to anyone was reported, the official said.

"Enhanced training post Operation Sindoor is being undertaken, in which on July 20, at about 1200 hrs, a quadcopter while on a training sortie lost contact due to technical snag and fell in open area of Dhulkot, Ambala. No damage to property or injury to anyone was caused," the statement said.

Meanwhile, an eyewitness told the police that the drone flying in the air suddenly went out of control and fell.

On receiving the information, a team of the Baldev Nagar police station immediately reached the spot.

The Army authorities and Air Force personnel also reached there. They took the drone into their possession, Baldev Nagar police station in-charge Ramesh Kumar said.

