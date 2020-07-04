Shimla, Jul 4 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government on Saturday said people coming from red zones will be kept in institutional quarantine.

The decision comes two days after the state government allowed entry of tourists.

No movement pass is needed, but registration is must for people coming to the hill state, Chief Secretary Anil Khachi said during a video conference with deputy commissioners and block development officers.

"People entering the state from red zone will be kept in quarantine," the chief secretary said, but did not specify the duration of the quarantine period.

Himachal Pradesh has allowed entry of tourists with conditions such as a test report showing negative for COVID-19 and a prior hotel booking of at least five days, about three-and-a-half-months after a ban was imposed to check the spread of the novel coronavirus.

In an order issued by Khachi on Thursday, the state government relaxed the ban as part of the phased reopening from the coronavirus-induced lockdown -- 'Unlock-II'.

However, the order stated that "tourists with valid booking, preferably for durations not less than five days and having been tested for COVID-19 by an ICMR-accredited laboratory not earlier than 72 hours at the time of entry may also be exempted from the requirement of quarantine".

All inter-state movement will be monitored through registration in the COVID e-pass software ("http://covid19epass.hp.gov.in"covid19epass.hp.gov.in).

"The people coming to Himachal Pradesh from other states shall strictly adhere to the prevailing guidelines/standard operating procedure (SOP) issued by the health and revenue departments of the state," the order stated.

The order, however, did not mention the exact date from which tourists may visit the state.

The state barred entry of tourists in March to check the spread of the novel coronavirus.

