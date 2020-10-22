Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India] October 22 (ANI): Quarantine is no longer compulsory for people on short visits from other states to Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said at a press conference here on Thursday.

"Quarantine is not compulsory for short visits to Kerala from other states and for short visits to other states. But testing is good as we recently saw two patients who came from other states to Sabarimala tested positive. They came here after they were tested but they tested positive here," Pinarayi said.

Reacting to opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala's statement against Rahul Gandhi's remarks on the state's efforts to fight the pandemic, the Chief Minister said, "Rahul Gandhi takes things in a good manner. As a national leader of the Congress party, he knows the situation of all states. He said that things are good in Kerala on the basis of his experience in other states. Whether the opposition leader agrees to it, that is their matter."

Regarding the two patients who died in the Kalamassery Medical College, the Chief Minister said that we had been in COVID containment for a long time.

"Kalamassery Medical College also did things well. The two COVID-19 patients who died there had been in quarantine for a long time. The work of health workers has to be mentioned specifically. Doctors are saying that it is baseless with no evidence. Moreover, people who are attacking the government regularly and know the technical aspects have taken a stand in public that it is not true. Some isolated voices are being raised and the government is taking it seriously," he said.

He added, "Society understood that these are baseless. But the peculiarity of our state is that some people will come to take it up. Later, some people came forward to take up this issue as part of some campaign. It is unfortunate and should not have happened. Doctors are doing a good service." (ANI)

