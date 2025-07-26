New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) The Congress on Saturday said RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's statement threatening to boycott assembly elections in Bihar reflects the pain and anguish of an uneven field. The opposition party stressed that it is ready to contest but is keeping all options open.

Congress senior spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said the question of boycotting the election is "premature", but warned that it will be a big blow to the credibility of the Election Commission if such a collective decision is taken.

"It is an important question, which is still premature. Do not look at the statement, look at the sentiment behind it... The sentiment behind this is of pain, suffering, anger, that we are fully prepared and ready, but why is the field one-sided, uneven, that is its message," Singhvi said when asked about the statement of the Congress ally.

Tejashwi Yadav had recently threatened to boycott the upcoming assembly polls in case the Election Commission persists with the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls which the opposition party alleges will lead to removing lakhs of voters from the electoral rolls.

Singhvi said if the process continues, it will be "disenfranchising officially estimated 61 lakh voters, which the Congress feels is 2.5 crore".

"I cannot say anything about Tejashwi Yadav's statement, and one will have to ask his party about that. But no option is closed for anyone.

"We are not saying this right now, we are not accepting this at all, but this option will not be closed for anyone as an option," the Congress leader said.

He said if this option is taken collectively and unitedly, then it will be a "huge blow" to those people whose job is to keep up the pillars of democracy.

"What will be left of the credibility of EC, if such a collective decision is taken," Singhvi said.

Assembly elections are due later this year in Bihar.

