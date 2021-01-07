Kolkata, Jan 7 (PTI) Two days after resigning as state minister and TMC president of Howrah Zilla (sadar), former Bengal Ranjhi team captain Laxmi Ratan Shukla on Thursday said that he is "quitting" politics for the time being, as he wants to work for the development of sports.

"I do not want to be in politics for the time being. That's why I have resigned," Shukla told reporters during a press conference at his cricket academy.

Shukla, in a letter to party supremo Mamata Banerjee, had said on Tuesday that he was resigning as the minister of state for sports and youth affairs and TMC Howrah (sadar) president, but would complete his term as a legislator.

"I personally thank everybody I have come across. I will continue going out (to reach out to people) as I am still the MLA. I thank the people of Bengal for their support. Even today they call me a sportsperson and that's my true identity. I am happy that my identity has not changed," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)