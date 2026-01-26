New Delhi, January 26: As India marked the 77th Republic Day, police and paramilitary contingents marched along Kartavya Path as part of the ceremonial parade in the national capital, highlighting the role of central forces in internal security and border management. The formation was led by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Brass Band, commanded by Inspector Shamsher Lal. The band, comprising 100 personnel, played "Desh Ke Hum Hain Rakshak". It was followed by the CRPF marching contingent, which, for the first time, was led by Women Assistant Commandants Simran Bala and Surabhi Ravi, with 248 personnel taking part.

Raised in 1939 as the Crown Representative's Police, the CRPF received the President's Colour in 1950. The force currently has 248 battalions with over 3.30 lakh personnel and is deployed in Jammu and Kashmir, the North-East, and Left Wing Extremism-affected areas. It also plays a role in election security. The CRPF has received 2,543 gallantry and service medals, while 2,271 personnel have lost their lives in service. Its motto is Service and Loyalty. Republic Day 2026: PM Narendra Modi Sports Multicolored Pagdi; Look at His Iconic Turban Looks Over the Years.

Marching Army Contingents and Military Bands at Republic Day 2026 Parade

#WATCH | From the high deserts and icy heights of Ladakh to the skies above the nation, India’s Republic Day celebrations honor the unsung heroes of the frontlines The Bactrian Camels of Galwan and Nubra carry loads up to 200 kg at altitudes above 15,000 ft, providing vital… pic.twitter.com/lVBVw5U7jR — DD News (@DDNewslive) January 26, 2026

VIDEO | Marching army contingents and military bands, including infantry regiments, scouts, and artillery units, paraded with impeccable discipline and pride during the 77th Republic Day 2026 celebrations on Kartavya Path. (Source: Third Party)#RepublicDay🇮🇳 (Full video… pic.twitter.com/6PyC0vqynh — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 26, 2026

VIDEO | As the 77th Republic Day 2026 parade on Kartavya Path concluded, thousands of tricolour balloons were released into the sky, creating a breathtaking visual symbolising freedom, unity, and soaring national pride. (Source: Third Party)#RepublicDay🇮🇳 (Full video… pic.twitter.com/UsKICziQ1W — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 26, 2026

The parade also featured the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Band, led by Band Master ASI Devindra Singh, followed by the ITBP marching contingent commanded by Assistant Commandant Pagar Janardhan Kalu, comprising three officers and 144 personnel.

The ITBP guards the 3,488-km Indo-China border and operates in high-altitude regions. It is also involved in internal security, disaster response and protection of key installations. The force has undertaken multiple mountaineering expeditions, including ascents of Mount Everest, according to the release from the Ministry of Defence. Following them was the Delhi Police Marching Contingent, a 17-time winner of the Best Marching Contingent award. The contingent was led by Assistant Commissioner of Police, Anant Dhanraj Singh, IPS. The Red Safa-clad jawans of the Delhi Police marching contingent, consisting of one ACP, 03 inspectors, 44 Head Constables, and 100 Constables, includes only those whose height exceeds six feet. This elite group of towering individuals reflects the pride and grandeur of the force. India Republic Day 2026: MI-17 Choppers Shower Petals, Commander Lieutenant General Bhavnish Kumar Leads Parade on Kartavya Path (Watch Videos).

The next marching contingent was the Camel Contingent of the BSF under the command Deputy Commandant Mahendra Pal Singh Rathore mounted on his camel Chetak. Marching in front of the saluting base the regal camels of the BSF, followed by theiconic Camel Mounted Band. The contingent comprised three SOs and 50 Camel Riders, presenting a spectacular blend of discipline and tradition.

These majestic camels, often called the 'ships of the desert,' are the only dependable companions of BSF personnel in the harshand inhospitable terrains of the Thar Desert of Rajasthan and the Rann of Kutch. Camelmounted troops have played a crucial role in tracking smugglers and extremists across the Rajasthan and Gujarat frontiers. President Droupadi Murmu presided over the grand celebrations on Kartavya Path in New Delhi.

The President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, attended as the Chief Guests on this momentous occasion. This year, Kartavya Path, stretching from Rashtrapati Bhawan to the National War Memorial, has been elaborately decorated to showcase India's remarkable journey. The celebrations feature an extraordinary blend of the 150-year legacy of the national song Vande Mataram, the country's unprecedented developmental progress, robust military strength, vibrant cultural diversity, and active participation from citizens across all walks of life.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)